₹4.49 lakh unaccounted cash seized from lodge in Theni

March 27, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹4.49 lakh was seized from a private lodge in Theni on March 26 and deposited with the Treasury office as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, officials said.

A press release said that Returning Officer R. V. Shajeevana had formed special teams comprising Periakulam RDO Muthu Mathavan.

According to the officials, there were about 25 to 30 lodges in Theni town. Nine special teams comprising police, revenue and election duty personnel were formed.

During a surprise check, the officials found ₹4.49 lakh stashed in a room, which was booked by Karthik. After interrogation, the officials sent the cash to the treasury as the accused could not account for it as per the ECI norm.

