February 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The district unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths on Tuesday seized 4,480 kg of ration rice and arrested two persons near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram.

According to Food Cell sources, during a raid, the sleuths in Melaikudi Indira Nagar on Mudukulathur to Paramakudi Road found the ration rice packed in 112 plastic bags. They also seized a container lorry. Two persons, M. Palanimurugan, 33, of Melaikudi and S. Ramesh, 48, of Kadaladi were arrested.