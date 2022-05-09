36 motor sets fitted in drinking water connections seized

TIRUNELVELI

Corporation officials have seized 36 motor sets fitted in the drinking water connections here on Monday.

Following complaints from the public on fitting of pumps in domestic drinking water connections, the officials conducted surprise check and seized the motor sets.

In Thatchanallur zone, Assistant Commissioner (in charge) Lenin and his team raided the houses and seized 12 motor sets, while 10 motor sets each were seized in Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli zones. In Melapalayam, four motor sets were seized in the raid conducted by Assistant Executive Engineer Ramasamy and his team.

Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran said connecting motors to pipes carrying drinking water for residents and commercial establishments was illegal and the raids would continue to seize pumps.