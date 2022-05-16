36 cows transported to Kerala rescued; 3 booked

A total of 36 cows that were being transported in a container truck were rescued by M. Reddiyapatti police near here on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from one C. Sunitha (37) of Kumarapuram, the police intercepted the truck at Othakadai bus stop. The police found that the 36 animals were being taken from Paramakudi to Kerala for slaughter. The police also recovered green chillies kept in the truck allegedly for torturing the cattle.

The police found that the transporters did not have health certificate for the animals to certify that the animals being transported were not pregnant. The police booked Selvakumar, Manickam and Krishnamoorthi for mischief by maiming cattle under Section 429 of Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.