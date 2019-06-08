349 new school dropouts identified in Thoothukudi

A total of 349 school dropouts have been newly identified following the Out-of-School Children (OSC) Survey conducted in the district over the last two months.

The figure has come down from the previous year’s tally of 511. The total number of Out-of-School Children currently stands at 758, including both new dropouts (349) and existing children in the system (409) who are continuing their special training before being main streamed.

Vilathikulam block topped the list with 50 dropouts, while Thoothukudi Urban and Kovilpatti had 46 each. Sattankulam block had the lowest number of dropouts at 10.

“Children who are on the move along with their parents involved in karimoottam work and those involved in fishing contribute to the high dropout rate in Vilathikulam,” said M. Koodalingam, District Coordinator, Out-of-School Children programme. Children with special needs, those who accompany parents in salterns, brick kilns and those who simply have lost interest, are among those who dropout in the district.

Following the survey, which was conducted by the Samagra Shiksha in April and May across the 13 blocks in the district, the children will be admitted to a school formally, and given suitable intervention as necessary.

Officials will give them intervention such as enrolling them into residential or non-residential special training centres, national child labour programme, house-based training or direct enrollment, for a period of anywhere between two months to two years.

Children of migrant labourers and those in need of living support are enrolled into one of the two residential centres run by NGOs – Integrated Educational Nursery Trust in Kovilpatti and Power Healee Undu Uraivida Palli in Vilathikulam.

Meanwhile, non-residential centres would be set up depending on the number of children. So far, 14 such centres have been opened in the district.

While children with hearing or visual impairment may be inducted into special schools, those with brain deficiencies are in need of home-based training.

Following the intervention training, which provide the students with sufficient training for classes they had missed out, they would be main-streamed in age-appropriate classes.

Some of the children, who were identified as dropouts earlier, have done well for themselves, with some even pursuing their bachelor’s degree.

For instance, M. Sudarmani, who belongs to Mudukkalankulam in Kayathar union, was identified as a dropout in 2011 due to various reasons including parents’ illness. He was taken into the residential special training centre in Kovilpatti, and completed his Class 7 there, following which he was admitted to Class 8 in a mainstream school. Not only did he complete his schooling, he is pursuing his Bachelor of Commerce at the Government Arts College in Nagampatti, sources said.