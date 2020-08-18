326 students of Thiagarajar College get job offers

A total of 326 students from Thiagarajar College have received placement/ job offers from 59 private companies, said college secretary Hari Thiagarajan.
Principal D. Pandiaraja said 266 students from undergraduate and 60 from postgraduate courses got offers with a salary packages from ₹2.26 lakh to ₹10 lakh per year.
Companies like BYJU’S - The Learning App, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Zoho, Deloitte Consulting, Zifo R and D Solutions, Wipro technologies and Cognizant Technology Solutions recruited students.
Maximum number of students got job offers at Tata Consultancy Services with 59 selection followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions, which selected 36.
Mr. Pandiaraja said employers preferred those with good communication skills, analytical thinking, reasoning and problem solving. Those with ability to take risks, leadership skills and a team spirit were recruited.
