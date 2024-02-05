GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

32 sovereigns burgled from house in Paravai

February 05, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke into a house in Paravai and decamped with over 32 sovereigns of gold when the inmates were away on Saturday night. The police said that the family members of R. Govindarajulu (69) of Avuli Ammankoil Street had left for Bengaluru on Friday for attending a family function.

The next day, Govindarajulu locked the house and went to his brother’s house in Harveypatti. When he returned home on Sunday morning, he was shocked to find that the front iron grille gate of the house was broken open. Similarly, the wooden door was also broken open.

Some unidentified burglars had laid their hands on the valuables, worth ₹9.67 lakh, kept in the almirah.

Samayanallur police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, a youth, Y. Santhosh Kumar (20) of Karaikudi was robbed of his mobile phone and cash by two youths near the Kathapatti toll plaza in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police said that the Santhosh had come to Melur to attend a function at his friend’s house.

While coming by bus, he mistakenly got down at the Kathapatti toll plaza at around 2 a.m.

While he went to attend nature’s call in the vicinity, two youths aged 20 years, attacked him and robbed him of ₹8,700 in cash and a mobile phone and disappeared from the scene.

Melur police are investigating.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.