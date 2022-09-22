Madurai

30 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

About 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from the house of a professor at Gandhigram near Dindigul on Wednesday. The Ambathurai police said P. Rajakannu, a resident of Gandhigram and working as a professor at Gandhigram Rural Institute, went to Madurai to see hi wife. On his return on Thursday, he was shocked to find the locks of the door broken and the jewellery kept in his house missing. On his complaint, the Ambathurai police took up investigation and fingerprint experts lifted samples from the house.


