GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

30 sovereigns of gold stolen from locked house in Sivakasi

January 24, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau
The almirah from where 30 sovereigns of gold burgled from a locked house in Sivakasi.

The almirah from where 30 sovereigns of gold burgled from a locked house in Sivakasi.

Unidentified persons broke into a locked house in Pothigai Nagar here and decamped with 30 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 20,000. The crime came to light when the inmates of the house of Jeganathan (60) returned home after visiting Tirupathi on Wednesday morning. The police said that Jeganathan and his wife found the valuables missing. Only after thoroughly checking the house, did they find out that two rods of a small window in the house were cut and thieves entered the house. Since the almirah was not locked, it made the work of burglars easy to lay hand on the valuables. Forensic experts lifted finger prints from the spot. Sivakasi town police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.