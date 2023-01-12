3 idols recovered from Tamirabharani handed over to government museum

January 12, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj handed over three idols, which were recovered from the Tamibirabharani riverbed on various occasions, to the Government Museum near District Police Office, Tirunelveli, on Wednesday.

While the ‘nandhi’ and ‘sevagi’ stone idols were recovered from the river in Srivaikundam six months ago, bronze idol of a woman was recovered from the Tamirabharani in Murappanaadu later. The idols, which are supposed to be from the 16 th century, were handed over to the Srivaikundam Tahsildar by the public.

Mr. Senthil Raj handed over the idols kept under the control of the Tahsildar to the Government Museum.

In a simple event held at Srivaikundam government guest house, he handed over the idols and the documents pertaining to the idols to Curator Sivasathyavalli, in the presence of Sub-Collector of Thoothukudi Gourav Kumar and Tahsildar of Srivaikundam Radhakrishnan.