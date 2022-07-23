291 kg of banned tobacco goods seized, four arrested in Dindigul district

Kannivadi Police arrested four persons and seized 291 kg of banned tobacco products in Karisalpatti and Veiyladichanpatti in Dindigul district in the early hours of Saturday.

Police identified the accused as R. Arumugam, 39, of Panjampatti in Dindigul, M. Nallapandi, 25, of Kuttathupatti in Dindigul, I. Sesuraj, 62, of Thadikombu and N. Surya, 27, of Vedasandur.

On receiving information, a team headed by Kannivadi Sub-Inspector Elanchezhian seized six kg of banned tobacco goods and a bike from Arumugam in Karisalpatti and further inquiries led the team to seize 285 kg of tobacco goods from the other three accused located at different areas in Veiyladichanpatti at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police also seized a cash amount of ₹4.27 lakh, a bike and a car. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, said the police.