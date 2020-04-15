27 make their way home after treatment

Six positive patients have been discharged after successful treatment at the government medical college hospital here.

Meanwhile, Collector J. Jayakanthan appealed to residents to stay indoors and cooperate with the administration in fighting the pandemic.

The district saw admission of 57 persons in isolation ward after they showed symptoms of COVID-19. Eleven cases from Sivaganga and seven from Ramanathapuram turned out to be positive after swab test.

Four from Sivaganga and two from Ramanathapuram have been discharged after sustained treatment by a team of doctors.

The Collector, Dean Ratnavel, Medical Superintendent Meenal, Deputy Director (Health) Yasodamani, Mahalir Thittam Project Director Arunmani wished the discharged persons to stay healthy and remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days and take due care for some more time in their homes.

Twenty-one persons from Dindigul, who tested positive and were admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital, were discharged on Wednesday.

Dindigul

In a press release, Dindigul Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said 45 patients, who attended a religious conference in New Delhi, tested positive. They were given treatment at Karur GMCH for the last 21 days.

In all, the district admitted 65 persons in the hospital for treatment. Barring the death of a 94-year-old man, the rest were recovering. With the discharge of 21 patients on Wednesday, the remaining 43 were undergoing treatment, Ms. Vijayalakshmi added.