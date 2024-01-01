GIFT a SubscriptionGift
265 vehicles get ₹19.82 lakh from insurance companies in Thoothukudi

January 01, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193
A special vehicles insurance camp under way in Thoothukudi taluk office on Monday.

A special vehicles insurance camp under way in Thoothukudi taluk office on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Four insurance companies, including Oriental Insurance, New India Assurance, United India Insurance and National Insurance, have received a total 1,704 applications for claims so far and 265 vehicle owners have received ₹19.82 lakh as settlement.

The Thoothukudi district administration on Monday organised a special camp for the public, whose vehicles were lost or damaged in the floods in December 2023.

Collector G. Lakshmipathi, who presided over the camp, said the Tamil Nadu government had given an assurance of help to the victims in all possible ways.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during their visits here, had directed various relief measures to be carried out. Following this, restoration exercise was under way in full swing by multiple departments over the last 10 to 14 days.

The vehicle owners were told that they could submit applications for claims with regard to damage or loss of vehicles in the floods. The government came forward to conduct the special camps and the objective was to help the insurers to get a speedy settlement, he added.

The managers from the insurance companies explained the procedures during the camp held at the Tahsildar’s office here. The government had also directed the insurance companies to be liberal in sanctioning the claims on immovable properties, which were inundated, and movable items such as television sets and appliances that were damaged beyond repair.

