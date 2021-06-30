2.50 tonnes of turmeric, boat, bikes seized

The Q Branch police have seized 2,550 Kg turmeric even as the spice was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in a boat from Pattinamarudhur near Tharuvaikulam in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police sources said surveillance along the seashore between Tharuvaikulam and Pattinamarudhur was intensified since Tuesday night following information about smuggling of turmeric to Sri Lanka in a country boat. When the Q Branch police led, by Inspector Vijaya Anita, were patrolling along the area, a group of people were loading turmeric in a boat after bringing the spice in a commercial vehicle.

When the police reached the spot, the smugglers managed to board another country boat anchored nearby and escaped. The police team seized the 2,550 Kg turmeric packed in 85 bags, the cargo vehicle, the fiberglass country boat and 5 two-wheelers from the spot.

During investigation, police found that Mohammed and Azarudeen of Terespuram were behind the smuggling attempt.

Further investigations are on.