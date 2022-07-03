250 kg of ration rice seized

Vedasandur police arrested two persons and seized 250 kg of ration rice at Puliyamarathukottai in Vedasandur near Dindigul on Sunday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Pandian rushed to the spot and seized 250 kg of ration rice in five sacks which were hoarded at the residence allegedly belonging to the accused in Puliyamarathukottai near Kodangipatti colony within Vedasandur police station limits.

Following this, the police arrested two persons identified as G. Sundara Mahalingam alias Raja, 40, and N. Muthumani alias Anand, 42, both hailing from Ayyampalayam in Vedasandur.

Further, the duo and the seized rice were handed over to Civil Supply-CID (CS-CID) official, Special Sub-Inspector Senthilvadivelan for further investigation.