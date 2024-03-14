GIFT a SubscriptionGift
244 houses to be constructed in Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation camp at Kullursandhai

March 14, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran at the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of 244 houses in Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp in Kullursandhai near Aruppukottai on Thursday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran at the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of 244 houses in Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp in Kullursandhai near Aruppukottai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday laid foundation stone for construction of 244 houses in the second phase at Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp at Kullursandhai near here.

The houses would be constructed at a cost of ₹14.06 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that already 70 houses had been constructed at a cost of ₹3.51 crore in the same camp and handed over to the beneficiaries.

At present, the 244 new houses would be constructed as 61 group houses. The cost of each house would be ₹5.76 lakh.

The Minister recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had also ordered to improve the facilities in the camps and to provide livelihood development funds. Similarly, students who are pursuing courses in agriculture and engineering would be provided with tuition and hostel fees. They would also be provided with skill development training to make them employable.

The Sri Lankan Tamils were also given free rice, gas stove and gas connections.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Dhandapani, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Vallikannu were among thsoe who were present.

