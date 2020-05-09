Madurai

23 discharged in Madurai

A total of 23 people who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital on Friday according to the district administration. However, the discharge was confirmed by State-level authorities through the bulletin only on Saturday.

There were 16 patients from Madurai and seven from Virudhunagar who were discharged. Of them 13 were men, six women and four children.

The patients from Madurai were residents of Kottampatti, Anaiyur, Usilampatti, Sellur, Vandiyur and Sikkandar Chavadi.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that after treatment, the patients were discharged. Those who did not display symptoms were in the hospital only for 14 days, he said and added that a final test was taken 24 hours before it was decided that they could leave the hospital.

