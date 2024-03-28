22 nominations accepted in Kanniyakumari, 31 in Thoothukudi

March 28, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

/THOOTHUKUDI

A total of 22 nominations were accepted and 11 were rejected during the nominations scrutinisation process held in Kanniyakumari on Thursday.

As the last day for filing nomination to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections ended on March 27, the scrutiny of the nomination papers overseen by general observer M.V. Seshagiri Babu was conducted by Returning Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar.

While speaking, Mr. Sridhar informed candidates that March 30 was the last day to withdraw their nominations and after that, the work for allocation of symbols for them would be done.

Nomination papers of candidates like Vijay Vasanth, Pon. Radhakrishnan, Pasilian Nazerath and Maria Jennifer Clara Michael of Congress, BJP, AIADMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi respectively who would be contesting from the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency were found to be valid and accepted.

Similarly, the scrutiny process which was conducted by the Collector and Returning Officer G. Lakshmipathy was overseen by the general observer Divesh Shehara in Thoothukudi district.

In the process, 31 nominations were accepted and 22 were rejected.

Nominations papers of major players such as Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of DMK, R. Sivasamy Velumani of AIADMK, S.D.R. Vijayaseelan of TMC, J. Rowena Ruth Jane of Naam Tamilar Katchi contesting from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency were accepted.