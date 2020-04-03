21 test positive in Theni

Out of the 29 persons admitted in Theni Government Medical College Hospital’s isolation ward, 21 tested positive to COVID-19 virus, officials said here on Friday.

After the district administration realised that a group of persons had been to Nizamudeen conference, the health officials took them to isolation wards two days ago.

A video from one of the admitted persons, which went viral in social media on Thursday, showed the person complaining about the way they were handled by the health officials. The video had appealed to the Jamaat here to immediately take steps and ensure that they were all set free as many among them were psychologically disturbed due to the ‘forced detention’.

Realising the issue, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam immediately called the representatives from the Jamaat and held talks with them at the Collectorate. A retired medical professional, who was associated with the Jamaat, was entrusted with the task of explaining the steps taken by the team of doctors to the representatives.

After about three hours, when they were convinced that there was no ill-treatment meted out to any person, the Jamaat members addressed the families and those kept in the isolation wards following which they agreed to cooperate with the doctors in the treatment.

As the video spoke about substandard food being served, the Deputy CM informed that the diet, which has been prepared as per medical standards, was served to them. The officials read out the diet plan for the persons kept in isolation wards for COVID-19.

Gadgets handed over

Theni MP O. P. Raveendranath Kumar, under the MPLAD fund, gave away gadgets worth about ₹1 crore, including ventilator, for COVID-19 virus treatment. The gadgets were handed over to the Government Medical College Hospital officials in the presence of Mr. Panneerselvam, District Collector M Pallavi Baldev and other officials, a press release said.