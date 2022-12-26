  1. EPaper
21 kg of ganja seized, four held in Aruppukottai

A vehicle search based on a specific tip-off led to the seizure. Four men including one from Andhra Pradesh were arrested

December 26, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Aruppukottai Town police have seized 21 kg of ganja and arrested four persons in this connection on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by its Sub-Inspector of Police, Thamaraikannan, conducted a vehicle check near M. Thottiyankulam railway bridge. Based on the input by the informer, the police team intercepted a particular car in which a white bag was found.

When the police team opened it, they found 21 kg of ganja. The team arrested T. Sathish (30) of Palayampatti, S. Vijayan (33) and P. Madhanraj (23) of Tirumangalam and M. Siranjeevi (36) of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

