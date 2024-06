The Mahila Court here has awarded 20 years’ jail term for a man who sexually assaulted a minor girl on the promise of marrying her in Aruppukottai in 2022.

The Court found Jeyabakkiyam guilty under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after Aruppukottai All Women Police booked him for cheating the girl by not marrying her. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him.