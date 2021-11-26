Madurai

2 killed in road accident

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Kovilpatti in the small hours of Friday.

Police said a group of people were going from Madurai to Vickramasingapuram in a car. As they were crossing Idaiseval near Kovilpatti around 2 p.m., J. Hari, 33, of Arapalayam in Madurai, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle that hit a roadside electric pole.

As the police rushed to the spot, Gopal, 40 and Murugan, 54, both hailing from Karimedu in Madurai, Raghunathan of Arapalayam and Hari were found injured. Even before they were rushed to the hospital, Gopal and Murugan died on the spot while Hari and Raghunathan have been admitted to Kovilpatti Government Hospital.

Naalaattinpudhur police have registered a case.


