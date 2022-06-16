178 bank accounts of ganja smugglers frozen by Dindigul police

34 people arrested in Theni district

The district police have frozen the bank accounts of 178 people, who were found to be dealing with ganja and other narcotic substances, said Superintendent of Police V Baskaran here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said police teams booked 80 ganja cases and arrested 150 people. A total of 319 kg of ganja was seized and several vehicles were impounded. A probe indicated that the smugglers remitted the cash in bank accounts of their relatives.

Recently, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg had told media persons in Madurai that the police would eliminate ganja menace with an iron hand. As per the laws, the money earned from the sale of narcotic substances shall be frozen. Immovable properties and other valuables shall also be attached as per the laws.

Taking a cue, the police stepped up vigil and also formed special teams at the sub-division level in each district.

Since January, the SP further said, 158 cases were booked and 16 arrested in the district for selling banned tobacco goods banned by the State government. The police seized 5178 kgs of banned goods worth Rs 28 lakh and impounded 14 vehicles.

Three persons were held for selling lottery tickets and the teams seized 372 tickets from them.

Police, along with Food Safety officials, would maintain surveillance on the movement of suspects, who faced severe legal consequences.

In Theni, Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre said they had booked 34 cases and arrested 34 people for selling banned tobacco goods in the district. Seventeen shops were sealed by Municipal and Food Safety officials during the raid. A fine amount of ₹90,000 was imposed on the shop owners.

The SP said that recurring offenders might face tough action and border check posts would be closely monitored round the clock, a statement said.