161 tonnes of fertilizer illegally stocked in godown recovered

THOOTHUKUDI

The Pudukottai police have recovered 161 tonnes of imported chemical fertilizer after it was illegally taken to a different godown and stocked there.

They said a Thoothukudi-based private firm, which had recently imported 25,000 tonnes of complex fertilizer from Russia, was stocking the chemical nutrient in its godown near Pudukottai on Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai Highway. It was found that 5 lorries carrying 161 tonnes of imported complex fertilizer from VOC Port to the godown did not reach the godown.

When the police registered a case based on complaint from J. Anbarasu Samuel Durai, 28, manager of the private firm, it was found that the five lorries with fertilizer worth Rs. 50 lakh had been taken to another godown at nearby Maravanmadam. After seizing the fertilizer bags, the police are searching for the person who took the fertilizer to a different godown and about the lorry drivers.