151 test positive in Madurai

Total number of cases in the district rises to 12,515

A total of 151 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 12,515.

Ninety seven patients, who have recovered from the infection, were discharged. The active cases in the district stands at 1,056. Five deaths were recorded on Thursday, taking the toll to 308. Three deaths were reported by private hospitals, and two by Government Rajaji Hospital.

Virudhunagar district reported 144 COVID-19 deaths after two more deaths were recorded on Thursday. Two men – aged 49 years and 62 years – had died on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the district has registered 219 fresh positive cases taking the total positive cases to 10,849. However, with 225 patients having been discharged on Thursday (9,280 till date), the number of active cases stands at 1,425.

Theni tested 286 fresh cases which took the tally to 9,122. The number of people discharged from hospitals stands at 275.

Dindigul had 140 new cases and the total number of positive cases till date stands at 4,386. Seventy nine people have been discharged.

Ramanathapuram had 60 fresh cases, taking the tally to 3,840. As many as 57 patients have been discharged.

With 64 new cases, Sivaganga’s tally stands at 3,203. The number of patients discharged from the hospital on a single day was 26, according to the State medical bulletin.

Southern districts

While the death toll in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts crossed 100 mark on Thursday, both districts collectively added 375 more fresh cases that took the districts’ tally beyond the 7,000-mark.

After adding 189 new cases on Thursday, the tally of Tirunelveli that witnessed the death of seven patients, touched 7,112 and the number of active cases stands at 1,541 after 203 cases were discharged from hospitals. The district has so far lost 106 patients to the viral infection.

In Kanniyakumari, 186 fresh cases were reported, taking the district’s tally to 7,050 and the number of active cases to 1,641 as 245 patients were discharged. Six deaths took the total fatality to 103, the second highest among the southern districts so far.

Tenkasi added 138 more cases to have 1,419 active cases after 97 patients were discharged and the tally stands at 3,632. The district lost four more patients that took the total deaths to 61.

Thoothukudi reported 103 new cases to have 9,730 COVID-19 patients so far and 1,498 active cases as 225 patients were discharged from hospitals. No death was reported.