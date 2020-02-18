₹ 1.25-crore worth gold ornaments recovered

KANNIYAKUMARI

Police have nabbed a notorious burglar in connection with a series of burglaries in the district, including the burglary of two jewellery showrooms in Marthandam and recovered ₹ 1.25-crore worth gold ornaments from him.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenath said six special police teams were formed recently after two jewellery showrooms in Marthandam were burgled, in which 270 sovereigns of gold ornaments were stolen. When the special teams were following vital clues they got during the probe, it was found that habitual offender Edwin Jose of Pullaanivilai under Nithravilai police station limits was involved in the burglaries.

The police also found that he had sold the booty with the help of one Ramesh Kumar of Marthandam, who was into the business of selling old ornaments.

The special team, led by Inspector Parvathi, Inspector of Police (In-Charge), Marthandam police station, nabbed Edwin Jose and recovered ₹ 1.25-crore worth 330 sovereigns and two bikes from him. During interrogation, Edwin Jose reportedly confessed to the police that he was involved in 15 major burglaries in the district.

The recovered gold ornaments would be returned to the rightful owners soon after producing the valuables in the court, said Dr. Shreenath, who lauded the special teams’ efforts in solving the series of burglaries. Efforts are on to nab Ramesh Kumar.