Madurai

120 hospitals remain closed

An inspection by the Madurai district administration has revealed that 120 private hospitals and nursing homes are not providing treatment to the public for COVID-19. In a press statement on Friday, the district administration said that the closure without proper reasoning was against the guidelines issued for COVID-19 treatment by Central and State governments as per the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA).

According to the Act, private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are bound to be kept open to provide treatment for all patients.

The district administration has sought an explanation and has ordered the managements to open their hospitals for treatment.

