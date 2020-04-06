12 shops sealed in Dindigul

DINDIGUL

Sealing 12 shops, the Collector M Vijayalakshmi has sent a strong signal that official machinery could take a stern action if the shops failed to cooperate in a critical time experienced now due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Collector said that 12 outlets, which had failed to ensure social distancing among the people visiting their shops, were sealed.

“We are taking such steps only in public interest. Failure to cooperate implies that shopkeepers are unconcerned about the community spread due to the COVID 19 virus. Only with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the crisis can be overcome,” she stressed.

The district administration had door-delivered the government relief to 79 visually challenged persons after they had given intimation. The toll-free number 1800 4250 111 can be reached for any assistance by the visually challenged people or their attendants can give information. The officials would take steps to deliver.

For the benefit of the residents, the administration and the Corporation officials have opened up makeshift vegetable markets at two locations — Dindigul MVM Government College for Arts and Sciences for Women and at Annamalaiyar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School. Disinfectant tunnels have been set up at both the entrance and exit points in these markets.

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases on the rise, the persons with symptoms have been quarantined. These locations have been cordoned off as a precautionary measure. Hence, with the help of drone, the health teams were carrying out a surveillance. Any violation would mean criminal offence and she appealed to the people to stay indoors as prescribed by the doctors and medical teams.