11,58,073 voters in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA

Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy has released the draft electoral rolls of the four Assembly Constituencies in the district here on Monday.

The district has Karaikudi, Tirupathur, Sivaganga and Manamadurai Assembly Constituencies.

According to the draft rolls, there are 11,58,073 voters, including 5,70,681 men, 5,87,330 women and 62 others.

The Collector released the draft electoral rolls in the presence of DRO K. Latha, RDOs Muthukazhuvan and Surendran, representatives from the registered political parties from the district.

Karaikudi has a total of 3,09,795 voters, including men 1,52,707, women 1,57,044 and others 44.

Tirupathur has a total of 1,42,343 voters, including men 1,42,343, women 1,46,981 and others 11

Sivaganga has a total of 2,91,000 voters, including men 1,43,238, women 1,47,760 and others 2

Manamadurai has a total of 2,67,943 voters, including men 1,32,393, women 1,35,454 and others 5.