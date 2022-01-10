11 medical colleges to be inaugurated by PM on January 12

Mr. Modi’s visit to Virudhunagar district has been cancelled in view of rise in COVID-19 cases

The imposing glass facade buildings of the new Virudhunagar Government Medical College are ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The Prime Minister, along with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was scheduled to arrive here for inaugurating a total of 11 new government medical colleges across the State on the same day.However, with the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Prime Minister’s visit has been cancelled and the inauguration has been planned on virtual mode.

Mr. Stalin will join the inaugural function through video-conferencing from Chennai, an official said.

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, along with Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy and Dean J. Sangumani, will participate in the inaugural meeting at the newly built auditorium here.

The district administration had made ground work, including laying a helipad on the Collectorate premises, for the Prime Minister’s visit.Similarly, the Public Works Department had planned to lay a new road connecting the helipad to the function venue.

In view of the PM’s visit, the district administration also planned new landscaping for which work is underway.“The landscaping has come up very well,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sangumani said work on all blocks, including academic and administrative, men and women’s hostels and auditorium, had been completed.The entrance of the college had a statue of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar.

“Massive tree plantation has been done by the Collector, with Ramco Cements sponsoring 5,000 saplings, to provide green cover to the entire premises,” he said.

The premises had a gym, cafeteria, post-office and playground.The National Medical Commission had permitted 150 MBBS seats for the college. Additional buildings for the medical college hospital were under construction, he added.