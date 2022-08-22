100 stolen, lost mobile phones returned to owners

TIRUNELVELI

The police have recovered 100 mobile phones worth Rs. 25 lakh and returned them to the owners here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Avinash Kumar said the public should not fall prey to the online fraudsters who would send fake SMS or online links to some people informing them of winning prizes in lottery or asking them to update their personal savings bank account data as part of an ongoing update process of their bank accounts.

After 29 persons were deceived by these fraudsters, Rs. 34.29 lakh had been recovered and returned back to the victims. Steps had been taken to recover Rs. 1.34 crore swindled from 23 persons.

“Even though the police are repeatedly asking the public not to entertain any calls, online links or SMS from unknown callers asking for personal information and bank account details, people are getting hoodwinked and lose their money. The public should not download loan apps which are traps. The public should not entertain any video call from unknown persons, who would blackmail them,” he said.

He appealed to the public not to buy mobile phones without proper bills as they would be the communication gadgets stolen from others.

Deputy Commissioners of Police V.R. Srinivasan, Saravanakumar and G.S. Anita were present.

In Thoothukudi, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan returned 127 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs. 12.70 lakh to the owners here on Monday after a special team led by Inspector Sivasankaran recovered the gadgets. He appealed to the public to file the complaint by dialling toll-free number 1930 to register complaints pertaining to cyber crimes.