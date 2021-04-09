Madurai

100 medicos get their degree

Sivaganga Collector P. Madusudhan Reddy presents degree certificate to a medico at Sivaganga Government Medical College.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Sivaganga

The role and responsibilities of medical professionals has become very challenging in the present scenario, said District Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy here on Friday.

Giving degree certificates to 100 students of the 2015 batch of medicos along with the Karaikudi Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajendran at the Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital, he said that the functions of the medical professionals were highly commendable. They not only risk their own lives and save patients in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, but also reach out to masses in rural areas, the Collector said.

He said that the young medical professionals should go to villages in their home towns and offer treatment. “The very presence of a doctor gives a healing touch and cures the patients,” he said and wished them good luck.

Alagappa University V-C Dr Rajendran offered felicitation. The speakers appealed to the fresh graduates to be sympathetic towards needy patients and be socially responsible while discharging their duties.

Dean Dr Ratnavel, vice-principal Sharmila Thilagavathi, Medical Superintendent Meena and others participated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 10:51:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/100-medicos-get-their-degree/article34285036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY