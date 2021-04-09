100 medicos get their degree

Sivaganga

The role and responsibilities of medical professionals has become very challenging in the present scenario, said District Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy here on Friday.

Giving degree certificates to 100 students of the 2015 batch of medicos along with the Karaikudi Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rajendran at the Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital, he said that the functions of the medical professionals were highly commendable. They not only risk their own lives and save patients in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, but also reach out to masses in rural areas, the Collector said.

He said that the young medical professionals should go to villages in their home towns and offer treatment. “The very presence of a doctor gives a healing touch and cures the patients,” he said and wished them good luck.

Alagappa University V-C Dr Rajendran offered felicitation. The speakers appealed to the fresh graduates to be sympathetic towards needy patients and be socially responsible while discharging their duties.

Dean Dr Ratnavel, vice-principal Sharmila Thilagavathi, Medical Superintendent Meena and others participated.