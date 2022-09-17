10 stone-laden lorries detained

Police have detained 10 granite stone-laden lorries near Valliyoor and Panagudi for overloading.

When Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar and his team were checking vehicles on Valliyoor Bypass Road on Friday night, they intercepted five stone-laden lorries that were going to Kerala after loading granite stones from quarries at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district. Since they had been loaded with excess stones in violation of the permit, the vehicles were detained.

Similarly, another five stone-laden lorries were detained near Panagudi by the police for similar violation. Valliyoor and Panagudi police have registered separate cases.