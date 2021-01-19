₹ 1 lakh given to volunteer killed by elephant

Madurai
Wildlife Trust of India, New Delhi, has given ₹1 lakh to the family members of a young volunteer, Muthu Prabhakara Chera Pandiyan of Vilathikulam, who was killed by a wild elephant during a census in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in December 2020.
The money through Van Raksha project was handed over by Wildlife Warden, Grizzled Squirrel Sanctuary, Srivilliputtur, Muhamad Shabab.
Chief of Enforcement, Wildlife Trust of India, Josh Louis, and S. Subramaniya Rajha, Green Corridor Champion, WTI, were present.
Members of Wildlife Association of Rajapalayam had supported the family by providing ₹10,000 earlier. The association also thanked Founder-Executive Director & CEO of Wildlife Trust of India, Vivek Menon, and Field Director, STR, Nihar Ranjan, for helping the family members of the volunteer.
