‘Zero waste’ roads remain dumping sites

Dumping of waste continues along BOT Bridge-Alexander Parambithara Road near Kundannoor and National Highway 66 Bypass proposed as ‘zero-waste roads’ by the State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste.

Heaps of waste remain a common sight on these stretches despite efforts by the committee to develop model zero-waste roads in the city. Besides BOT Bridge-Alexander Parambithara Road and the 8.6-km stretch of the Edappally-Aroor bypass, the committee, appointed by the National Green Tribunal, had identified Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Banerji Road, Subhash Chandra Bose Road, and K.B. Jacob Road in Fort Kochi as zero-waste roads.

In a report filed before the committee, the Kochi Corporation authorities had pointed out that they had been facing challenges while implementing the directive as the NH Bypass had several intersections. Waste is being dumped at two major points along BOT Bridge-Alexander Parambithara Road, they said.

“We cleaned the stretch several times and had requested the Cochin Port Trust to permit us landscape the major dumping points. The corporation is trying to establish waste reception centres. This proposal is under the consideration of the health standing committee. Night squad patrolling is also being conducted along these roads,” said Anu R.S, Secretary, Kochi Corporation.

Penalty

For the record, the State Level Monitoring Committee had asked all local bodies and enforcement agencies to slap penalty on those found dumping waste.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Local-Self Governments, had told the committee that the corporation should make significant progress in waste management. Accordingly, the civic body has to step up inspection to prevent dumping of waste.

The committee found heaps of solid waste dumped along service roads near the Edappally-Aroor bypass despite the stretch being proposed as zero waste. The lack of surveillance cameras and proper enforcement seem to have aided violators to use the margins of roads for waste dumping.

Besides household waste, garbage mounts also include slaughter and construction waste. Violators are often found dumping waste during night hours.

In its reply, the corporation said it had conducted orientation meetings for health inspectors to ensure proper segregation of waste. The health standing committee had also organised ward-level orientation meetings and campaigns. It is strictly enforced at the grassroots level to segregate waste at source and strict directions have been issued not to load mixed waste in trucks serving the Brahmapuram plant.