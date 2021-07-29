Youth nabbed with 32 bottles of liquor

A special squad of the RPF nabbed a youth on the charge of illegally transporting 32 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), at the Ernakulam Junction railway station on Thursday.

Jharkandh native Suvan Kumar, 25, said that the liquor was brought from Goa for sale in Kerala in Netravati Express to fetch a high profit. The RPF special squad led by assistant sub inspector Ramesh nabbed him following enhanced security measures in trains and railway stations in view of reintroduction of more passenger trains, said an official release.