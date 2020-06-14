Kochi

Youth held on charge of bike theft

The Ernakulam North Police on Sunday arrested a youth on the charge of stealing a motor bike from Ernakulam Town Railway Station during the lockdown period.

Vysakh Balachandran of Pathanamthitta was arrested following a routine vehicle check.

Simultaneously, the bike owner gave a complaint that his bike was missing.

