Youth held on charge of bike theft

The Ernakulam North Police on Sunday arrested a youth on the charge of stealing a motor bike from Ernakulam Town Railway Station during the lockdown period.
Vysakh Balachandran of Pathanamthitta was arrested following a routine vehicle check.
Simultaneously, the bike owner gave a complaint that his bike was missing.
