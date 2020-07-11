Youth Congress stages novel protest

After being criticised for organising protests in violation of physical-distancing norms against the government for the alleged involvement of the Chief Minister’s Office in the gold smuggling case, the Youth Congress tired to make amends during the protest it held in Kochi on Saturday.

The activists who participated in the protest in front of the Commissioner’s office organised themselves using a pipe in an attempt to create space between them to comply with physical distancing norms.

In his inaugural address Youth Congress State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, said that had the Chief Minister and others maintained social distance with smugglers, then the Opposition would not have been forced into protests.

He alleged that one of the suspects, Swapna Suresh, talked along the lines of the LDF convener in an audio clipping that had gone viral.

Mr. Parambil accused Ms. Suresh of being concerned about the electoral prospects of the Chief Minister even while living in hiding. He alleged that the audio clip revealed the link between the Chief Minister and Ms. Suresh. He alleged that a person accused of treason continued to be in hiding as part of a bargain not to expose the names of the influential people involved.

Titto Antony, Youth Congress district president, presided.