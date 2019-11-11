Youth arrested on charge of illegal possession of liquor

The police on Sunday arrested a youth on the charge of illegally possessing as many as 286 bottles of foreign liquor, valued at ₹1.5 lakh, from the premises of the Perumbavoor bus station.

Sanil, 29, of Adimaly in Idukki was arrested on the charge of purchasing liquor in bulk from Mahe and smuggling it out in his car without paying tax to sell it in Kerala during the forthcoming festival season at a high margin.

He had built a secret chamber in his car to hide the contraband, which was recovered during a combing operation named Dark Hunt, which was launched by the Ernakulam Rural police.

Smuggling racket

On interrogation, it was known that he was part of an Idukki-based liquor smuggling racket.

Attack on youth

The Ernakulam Central Police arrested two persons on Sunday on the charge of attacking a youth and robbing him of cash and valuables from near the Ernakulam Junction railway station.

The arrested are Vishal, 18, of Chilavannoor and Ajith Babu, 18, of Puthuvype.

They and another person had allegedly attacked a Kozhikode native, Manu Prasad, an outfit assistant at the Cochin Shipyard, who arrived in the city by train a few days ago.

Hit on head

He was also hit on his head with a stone. The gang escaped when Manu ran towards the railway station. Railway Protection Force personnel immediately shifted him to hospital.