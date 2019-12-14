Women worst-hit by CAA: Josephine

Women are the worst-hit by the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), according to Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine.

Earlier it was thought that gender inequality would be a thing of the past with all inequalities ending. But what was happening was to the contrary, with all sorts of inequalities – from economic to gender – intensifying. Gender issues became more serious and there was point in thinking the situation would get better unless women themselves raised their voice for rights, Ms. Josephine said at a Women’s Leadership Training Camp organised by the Association of Kerala Government College Teachers in the city on Saturday.

She said that there was an increase in instances of domestic violence.

“Our families are not democratic,” she said, demanding that a democratisation of families begin from the kitchen. “Nearly 82% of teachers today are women. That’s because it’s convenient for them to handle kitchen till 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. daily. In the time to come, this is going to be 100%, as everyone has come to believe it’s a woman’s job. Women are poorly represented in social and political spheres as well,” she said.

Ms. Josephine also said that the Indian Union Muslim League, which seeks to fight the anti-women Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was not able to give representation to women in it.

Camp director Sumy Joy Oliapuram presided.