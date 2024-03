March 15, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

A woman suffered serious burns after her house and an attached shop caught fire in Nettoor in the early hours of Thursday.

The injured was identified as Moly Antony, 60, of Nettoor. She was rushed to a private hospital in the city where she was diagnosed with having suffered 60% burns. Damage worth around ₹2 lakh was caused by the fire.

The Panangad police have registered a case.