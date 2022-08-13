Woman run over by lorry at North Paravur

A woman on scooter met with instant death after being run over by a lorry on national highway 66 at North Paravur on Saturday around 7.15 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Akhila, 22, of Kodungalloor. The scooter and the lorry were headed in the same direction. The scooter hit an electric post, and the rider was thrown under the lorry, which ran over her head.

Akhila was working with a private firm after completing Chartered Accountancy. She was on her way back home when the accident occurred.