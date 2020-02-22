Kochi

Woman injured in robbery bid

An attempted robbery in broad daylight targeting an aged woman living alone at Ayyapankkavu was foiled by the timely intervention of local residents on Friday.

Arbaz Khan, 30, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the North police in this connection. Hunt is on for his accomplice and friend Imran Khan, 28. The drama unfolded around 12 noon when the two accused barged into the home of the 86-year-old woman and bolted the front door. They then dragged the woman who was in the kitchen and tied her hands and legs with clothes, besides forcing down cloth down her mouth.

Even as the duo were attempting to grab her gold chain, a neighbour happened to overhear the melee and alerted others and reached the scene. At this point, the accused fled, and the neighbours alerted the police. The police tracked down one of the accused. The woman who sustained injuries was admitted to hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:13:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/woman-injured-in-robbery-bid/article30884375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY