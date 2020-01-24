Woman falls to death from tenth floor of flat

A woman died after she reportedly jumped off the tenth floor of her apartment complex near Kathrikkadavu on Thursday around 6.15 a.m.

The body was found on an extension of the second floor. The deceased was identified as Elsa Leena Maria, 38, who hailed from Thiruvalla.

The police said that she had been staying in the tenth floor apartment with her nine-year-old daughter and mother.

“It appears to be a case of suicide. The victim had reportedly gone for morning walk and jumped from the common corridor on the tenth floor by climbing on a cycle kept by the side. Her mother was the first one to be alerted and spotted the body,” said North police sources.

The mother recovered a note left behind by the woman, which she handed over to the police. According to the police, the note hinted at family discord and depression for which she was under medication. She was working as a tutor in an aviation institute.

Her death sent shock waves through the apartment and among her friends and relatives.

“She was a very jovial person and actively participated in the programmes at the church. Though she was learnt to have some family discord, it’s not clear whether that led to this extreme action. It’s just shocking to say the least,” her friend said on condition of anonymity.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting the suicide prevention helpline of Maitri — 0484-2540530 or Chaithram – 0484-2361161.