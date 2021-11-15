Woman dies of burns

A woman, who reportedly set herself ablaze and ran into the road at Patham Mile, Kolenchery, on Monday morning, and was battling for her life at a private hospital in Kolenchery with 95% burns, died at 6.30 p.m. on the day.

Valli Subayan, who was residing at Vadayampadi and was aged around 60, was reportedly not keeping sound mental health after her son’s death. Her life could not be saved despite being put on ventilator support. The Puthencruz police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helplines 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.