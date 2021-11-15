Kochi

Woman dies of burns

A woman, who reportedly set herself ablaze and ran into the road at Patham Mile, Kolenchery, on Monday morning, and was battling for her life at a private hospital in Kolenchery with 95% burns, died at 6.30 p.m. on the day.

Valli Subayan, who was residing at Vadayampadi and was aged around 60, was reportedly not keeping sound mental health after her son’s death. Her life could not be saved despite being put on ventilator support. The Puthencruz police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helplines 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 10:46:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/woman-dies-of-burns/article37510520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY