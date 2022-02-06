Woman arrested in honey trap case in Kochi

The Thrikkakara police on Saturday arrested a woman on the charge of usurping ₹38 lakh from a businessman by ensnaring him in a honey trap.

The arrested was identified as Shijimol, 34, of NGO Quarters. The businessman from Malappuram met the accused through her friend in a flat at Kakkanad six years ago.

According to the police, the accused then invited the victim to the flat during a night in September 2021. He was then given a spiked drink that left him unconscious.

Later, he was blackmailed that his nude videos and pictures would be uploaded on social media, and that his family would be informed about his sexual adventures.

Since then, the accused had blackmailed the victim into paying money. After collecting around ₹20 lakh, the accused allegedly claimed that she was pregnant and asked for more money to buy a house and threatened to drop in at his place if he failed to oblige.

The victim eventually approached the police. Police claimed that he even made an unsuccessful suicide attempt.

The accused reportedly was arrested in another sex racket case at Varapuzha, the police said. Probe is on to ascertain whether she was involved in similar other cases.

A team led by Inspector R. Shabu, Sub Inspectors Aneesh, Vishnu, Rafeeque, Roy, and Punnoose, Assistant Sub Inspector Sivakumar, and Civil Police Officers Jabir, Jayasree, and Shabna made the arrest.