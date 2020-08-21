When siblings came together in the line of duty

Brothers get to work at the same police station, making it a rarity

T.K. Varghese, a 48-year-old newly promoted Assistant Sub Inspector, has hardly ever acted as a big brother to his sibling three years younger to him.

Rather, they were more like friends who addressed each other by their names and did things together whether it was goofing around, playing, or watching movies.

But on Tuesday, that relation took an unexpected, albeit pleasant, turn when Mr. Varghese stood ramrod straight and paid a salute to his younger brother T.K. Josey who happened to be the Station House Officer of the Chengamanad police station, where the former was transferred as part of promotion.

“There was nothing odd in that, since the entire police force signifies a common brotherhood notwithstanding the hierarchy within. But, of course, it is a rarity for brothers to work together in the same station,” said Mr. Josey who himself was promoted and transferred from the District Crime Branch just five months ago.

Growing up, the siblings were infatuated by the uniform and wanted nothing else but become policemen. While Mr. Varghese achieved that goal in 1998, his brother followed suit six years later.

Initially, when the transfer was notified, Mr. Varghese was circumspect about joining the same station where his brother would be his reporting officer. But that was mostly born out of doubts over whether their relation would mar his equation with his other colleagues at the station.

“Otherwise, I was only proud and happy to call him Sir and salute him. That professional association has little bearing on our personal relationship,” said Mr. Varghese who had helped with his brother’s quest to become a police officer.

While the elder brother lives in their ancestral home at Kunjithai near Paravur, the younger one lives at Palarivattom, and their interactions are mostly limited to conversations over the phone owing to professional preoccupations. Thanks to quirk of fate, they now meet daily, and none is complaining.