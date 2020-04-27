Kochi

Water supply to be hit

There will be no water supply in Thripunithura on April 29 and 30 owing to work on the newly laid pumping main.

The work had been delayed due to the lockdown. The District Collector granted permission for work on water supply following relaxation of lockdown norms on Friday.

