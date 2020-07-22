Kochi

Water supply to Aluva, city areas to be affected

Water supply will be affected in several areas owing to electrical work at the Kerala Water Authority’s water treatment plant in Aluva and pipeline maintenance work at the Pachalam pump house and Kathrikadavu on July 24.

The supply will be affected in Aluva municipality, Keezhmad panchayat, Edappally, Palarivattom, Ponekkara and Cheranalloor from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The supply will be disrupted in Kaloor, Thammanam, Kathrikadavu, Pullepady, Ayyappankavu, Pachalam, Vaduthala, Jawahar Nagar, Kumaranasan Nagar, Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar, Girinagar, Edakochi, Perumpadappu, Konam, and Palluruthy from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to an official release.

