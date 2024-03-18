Kochi Water Metro ferries begin service to four new terminals

March 18, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

Kochi Water Metro ferries began service in the High Court-Bolgatty-South Chittoor and the South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranaloor corridors from March 17 (Sunday).

The ferries to South Chittoor begin service from the High Court terminal at 7.45 a.m., 9 a.m., 5.20 p.m. and 6.45 p.m., while the return trips will be at 8 a.m., 8.50 a.m., 5.45 p.m. and 6.20 p.m.

Those to Cheranallore from South Chittoor will depart at 10 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 1.15 p.m., 2.45 p.m. and 4.15 p.m., while the return trips will be at 10.38 a.m., 12.08 p.m., 1.53 p.m., 3.23 p.m. and 4.53 p.m., Kochi Water Metro Limited has informed.

The tickets would be priced between ₹20 and ₹40, depending on the distance, to travel in the AC electric-hybrid ferries.